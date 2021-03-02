Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority signs MoU with Society for Human Resource Management

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to map the scope of cooperation between the two sides to empower the talents of the former and apply best global practices in human resources competency development.

The MoU is a part of the efforts exerted by the Authority to develop its human resources and achieve the national objectives. It aims to enable its staff with new work skills and enhance their ability to manage projects according to global trends and national strategies.

Mohammad Al Kitbi, Acting Deputy Director General for the Support Service Sector, commented, "Pursuant to the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority seeks to enhance the competencies of its human resources. The Authority seeks to create an innovative environment, launch projects and conclude agreements to enhance capabilities of its staff and develop their talents to improve performance and services provided by the Authority."

Achal Khanna, CEO for SHRM and the business Head over Asia Pacific and MENA, said, "We are very happy to have a partnership with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

We are looking forward to build its human resources capacities. SHRM is a leading global expert in human resources issues. Today, we are providing global experiences, visions and best practices to human capital management experts in the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority. We support them in this stage to enhance talents and competencies."

The MoU aims at supporting development and empowerment of the Authority’s talents and competencies by facilitating knowledge exchange and communication opportunities. Selected employees from the Authority and SHRM will participate in events on human resources organized by either party. The MoU will facilitate exchange of latest reports, researches, publications and effective trends related to human resources. It will enable the two parties to find out chances to develop training courses and support professional development in the field of human resources at the national level.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority Human Capital Department has attained three standard specifications last year: ISO 10015 - Guidelines for training, ISO 30408 - Human resource governance and ISO 30405 - Recruitment management