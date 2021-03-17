UrduPoint.com
Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority Participates In WSIS Virtual Exhibition

Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority participates in WSIS virtual exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority is participating in the virtual exhibition of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as a platinum sponsor of the event.

The authority is showcasing a number of its most important projects and initiatives of 2020, which were conducted under unprecedented measures due to the global pandemic.

This exhibition constitutes an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to communicate, learn and establish partnerships, as this year's virtual exhibition provides a space for partners and exhibitors to display their services, products and projects and provide opportunities for communication through the virtual platform of the World Knowledge Summit.

In his opening speech, Eng. Majed Al Mesmar, Deputy Director-General of the Telecommunication Sector, congratulated the ITU for the exhibition opening, which constitutes a clear indication of the determination of the ITU Member States to maintain the continuity of life despite the global pandemic.

He said, "The UAE is a futuristic country, its plans are inspired by the values of tolerance, global interaction and humanity. This is evident in the UAE projects nominated for WSIS Prizes 2021, which we invite you to review and thank in advance for your interaction with these projects.

"We are proud to share our achievements in the field of ICT, through which we aim to achieve people’s happiness and the UAE’s prosperity. The world has witnessed the launch of the Hope Probe, and its entry into the Mars orbit, in a project that is the first of its kind in the Arab region. The Hope Probe project and the UAE Space Programme in general, are examples of initiatives that rely mainly on advanced science and digital technologies, and aim to enhance the role of science and knowledge in achieving our national goals."

During the exhibition, visitors learnt about the projects of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority of the past year. The authority also showcased the UAE Hackathon and using open data for the service and happiness of the community. The visitors were acquainted with the training programmes offered by the Virtual TRA academy, in addition to the UAEPass project, "Sannif" initiative for electronic games, and the UAE digital lifestyle pursued.

The World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2021 is the largest global annual gathering of the "ICT for Development" community. The WSIS Forum, co-organised by the ITU, UNESCO, UNDP and UNCTAD, has proven to be an effective mechanism for sharing knowledge and best practices.

