Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority Launches Awareness Campaign Against Online Investment Scams

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority launches awareness campaign against online investment scams

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority organised a campaign, entitled, #Bewareofinvestmentscams in partnership with the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), to raise the publicâ€™s awareness about online trading scams on the internet and warn them about the dangers of investment scams and to insure relevant safe practices.

The campaign was launched after many requests and inquiries were directed to the authority via social media, to highlight the legitimate methods of online trading and how trading companies are regulated in the UAE.

Through the campaign, the authority aims to offer guidance to investors on how to deal with investment scams and misleading campaigns on the internet, in general, and social media sites, in particular.

The campaign also aims to promote a series of appropriate procedures to follow, such as verifying the regulatory documents of companies and their countries of origin, as well as reviewing their investment listing and initial public offering documents.

The campaign has published general guidelines for preventing investment scams.

