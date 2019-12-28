UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s Statement Regarding ToTok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 01:15 AM

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s statement regarding ToTok

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, released the following statement: "The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, is aware of the recent allegations and concerns about the privacy of users on accredited telecommunications applications in the UAE, in particular Totok Application.

"The TRA affirms that UAE telecommunications regulations encompass strong Information security laws to prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception. The TRA imposes strict standards to protect users’ privacy, which are in compliance with international standards.

"The standards are strictly implemented across all certified telecommunications applications, including Totok, in the UAE.

"The TRA reaffirms that all certified telecommunications applications in the UAE are in compliance with these standards and apply them. The TRA ensures the compliance of all players and is working closely with international organisations to protect user privacy.

"The UAE is committed to fostering a business environment that encourages innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive across multiple sectors. The country is also adopting the latest technologies, such as 5G for mobile phones, Blockchain, internet of Things and artificial intelligence applications."

Related Topics

Internet Business Mobile UAE 5G All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives UAQ Ruler, Hamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

2 hours ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

2 hours ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

2 hours ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

2 hours ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.