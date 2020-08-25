Telephone call between UAE and Israel Defense Ministers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, had a telephone call with Benny Gantz, Israeli Defense Minister, focusing on the UAE-Israel peace accord.

Both ministers expressed their conviction that this accord will enhance the chances of peace and stability in the region as it represents a positive step in this direction.

Moreover, they both noted that they were looking forward to strengthening communication channels and establishing solid bilateral relations for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole.