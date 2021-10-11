UrduPoint.com

Temperature Expected To Decrease Over Coastal Areas By Weekend

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a gradual decrease in temperatures to be expected by this weekend.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week: Monday.

-Humid by morning with chance of fog formation or mist over some eastern and northern area. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with appearing some clouds over eastern areas maybe convective by afternoon.

-Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

-Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

-Humid by morning with probability of mist formation over some westerns area. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day with appearing some clouds over eastern areas by afternoon.

-Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

-Winds: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day. Temperature tends to decrease over the coastal areas.

-Winds: Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Humid with probability of fog or mist formation over some areas. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy during the day. With decrease in Temperature.

-Winds: Light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

-Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea. Gulf and in Oman Sea.

