Temperatures set to decrease over coming five days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The National Center of Meteorology forecasts weather over the coming days to be cloudy, with temperatures set to decrease.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming five days: Friday: Humid during morning with probability of mist formation especially westward. Some clouds will appear eastward, may become convective by afternoon.

Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday: Humid especially westward with chance of fog or mist formation by morning, becoming fair to partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward especially during evening and night.

Wind: Light to moderate Southwesterly winds, becoming Northwesterly by afternoon, freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Humid during morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy over the northern and eastern areas with a chance of some convective clouds formation, may be rainy.

Temperatures tend to decrease.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Monday: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas especially the northern and eastern areas, with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation, may extend to some internal areas.

Wind: Moderate to fresh Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30, reaching 45 km/hr.

Sea: Moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly winds, becoming northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 38 km/hr.