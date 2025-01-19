Open Menu

Ten African Teams To Compete In UAE SWAT Challenge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2025 | 10:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The organising committee of the UAE Swat Challenge 2025 has confirmed the participation of 10 teams from Africa in this year’s competition, including last year’s “Obstacle” category champion, Team Rwanda.

The Rwandan team secured first place in the obstacle course challenge with 52 points, outperforming Kyrgyzstan’s “Kalkan” team (51 points) and Team Uzbekistan (50 points).

The committee announced that the registered African teams for the challenge, scheduled to commence on 1 February at the training city in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai, include two teams from Rwanda, two from South Africa, three from Kenya, two from Nigeria, and one from Guyana.

The participating teams have emphasised their readiness for this year’s challenge, citing early preparation, advanced physical and tactical training, and the selection of top-performing individuals after rigorous evaluations and field exercises during their preparation phase.

