Ten buggies join Dubai Customs’ Siyaj to enhance inspection

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Following its strategic plan 2021-2026 towards the leadership of safe customs internationally, Dubai Customs supported its Siyaj smart initiative with ten environmentally friendly buggies.

Two of them will work for the K9 Unit to support with inspection operations.

The new buggies will cover the sea customs centres (Dubai Creek, Deira Wharfage, Hamriya Port, and Port Rashid). Thanks to their small size, the buggies will be able to cover hard-to-reach areas assisting inspectors in thwarting smuggling of prohibited and counterfeit goods. This will be done without disturbing visitors of these touristic attractions.

Siyaj (Fence) initiative is the first integrated control 24/7 system in the world. The new system is based on a number of sophisticated AI technologies, rapid intervention teams that work around the clock, drones, and the K9 sniffing dog unit.

The initiative will enhance Dubai and the UAE’s security and help protect the society from the hazards of illegitimate shipments while facilitating trade and supporting the global supply chain.

Siyaj features advanced inspection systems, surveillance cameras and devices. It also includes a vessel equipped with advanced technologies to track and control ships before they arrive at the port. The rapid intervention teams are available 7 days a week and coordinate with the intelligence department to take action when there is a report of any suspicious goods.

"Siyaj initiative enhances security in Dubai and the UAE, and helps thwart smuggling attempts while facilitating trade. We feel proud today that our borders are more secure and our trade is streamlined following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs. "This initiative is an embodiment of the team spirit and the honest efforts that everyone at Dubai Customs always strives to maintain. We hope this initiative adds up to our cumulative work in the field to maintain the leading position the UAE enjoys worldwide."

Musabih confirmed that Dubai Customs follows a series of procedures and techniques to fight smuggling, including early warning served by the smart risk engine, which can detect any suspicious shipments.

Along the same line, Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs said: "Siyaj Initiative is part of our efforts to maintain security over our borders to prevent any smuggling attempts of illegitimate goods and be able to have full control over trade operations within Dubai’s borders. All intelligence information will be analysed carefully to intercept suspicious shipments and thwart these smuggling illegitimate operations. This will also help streamline the international trade and supply chain." Siyaj has contributed to a number of seizures recently.