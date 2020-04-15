Ten digital services launched for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination has announced the launch of ten digital services to be provided by the organisation for People of Determination via the Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem, 'TAMM' platform.

The available services include ten out of the eleven major digital services currently provided by the organisation, and are specifically designed for People of Determination, their families and partners, and are being provided on the organisation’s website and via its smartphone application.

The services are: card applications, Mawaqif parking permits for visitors and tourists from outside the UAE, employment application, practical training requests for college students, sports club membership requests, requests for sign language interpreters for entities, requests for comprehensive evaluation appointments, student report requests, volunteer opportunities, and requests to provide educational materials in Braille for entities, which is in the final stages of preparation by the TAMM platform team.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, stated that the efforts ventured by Zayed Higher Organisation derive from the leadership’s devotion to provide a decent life for them and their families, and with that a digital service package has been launched to ensure the comfort in obtaining services and avoiding any inconvenience.

"Through this transformation, we seek to provide People of Determination with all their needs and services in an easy and innovative way, as they are an essential part of it. We also seek to provide high quality, integrated services for Abu Dhabi Government, to raise the happiness and satisfaction index, which contributes in enhancing the quality of life in Abu Dhabi," he added.