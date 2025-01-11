Ten Killed In Colombia Aircraft Crash
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 02:15 PM
BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) At least 10 people have died after a small aircraft crashed in northwestern Colombia, authorities confirmed on Friday, reported Xinhua.
The plane, operated by Pacifica Travel, was reported missing on Wednesday en route from Jurado to Medellin and crashed in a rural area of Urrao, a municipality in the northwest Colombian department of Antioquia. Two crew members and eight passengers were on board at the time.
"Unfortunately, there are no survivors. We have 37 personnel working at the site, and we are expediting the second stage, which involves recovering the bodies and coordinating with judicial police," said Carlos Rios Puerta, director of Antioquia's risk management department.
Adverse weather conditions, he said, are complicating the recovery process, as it must be conducted on the ground without the support of helicopters.
Pacifica travel released a statement expressing its commitment to supporting the victims' families. “We will be with them at all times, providing assistance and meeting every need arising from this tragic event.”
