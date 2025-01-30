Ten martyred in Israeli airstrike in northern West Bank

WEST BANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Ten Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday night in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tammoun, southeast of Tubas in the northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that ten fatalities had arrived at Tubas Governmental Hospital following the airstrike.

The strike on Tammoun comes amid an ongoing Israeli military offensive in Jenin, now in its ninth day, which has led to the martyrs of 17 Palestinians, dozens of injuries, and widespread destruction of property and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has also intensified its assault on Tulkarm and its refugee camps for the third consecutive day, leaving three dead, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and homes, and displacing residents.