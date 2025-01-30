Open Menu

Ten Martyred In Israeli Airstrike In Northern West Bank

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Ten martyred in Israeli airstrike in northern West Bank

WEST BANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Ten Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday night in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tammoun, southeast of Tubas in the northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that ten fatalities had arrived at Tubas Governmental Hospital following the airstrike.

The strike on Tammoun comes amid an ongoing Israeli military offensive in Jenin, now in its ninth day, which has led to the martyrs of 17 Palestinians, dozens of injuries, and widespread destruction of property and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has also intensified its assault on Tulkarm and its refugee camps for the third consecutive day, leaving three dead, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and homes, and displacing residents.

Related Topics

Dead Army Martyrs Shaheed Bank Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French ..

Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets

31 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

2 hours ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

3 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

4 hours ago
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

5 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East