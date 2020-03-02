Ten new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) Kuwait's Health Ministry revealed on Monday that within the last 24-hours, ten new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases were registered in the country.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported the Ministry's Assistant Under-Secretary, Dr.

Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, as saying that the new cases were associated with patients who had travelled into the country from Iran.

She explained - during the daily briefing held by the ministry - that all the inflicted patients were Kuwaiti nationals, adding that they were all in a stable condition.