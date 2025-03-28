- Home
- Middle East
- Tens of millions at risk of extreme hunger, starvation as unprecedented funding crisis spirals: WFP
Tens Of Millions At Risk Of Extreme Hunger, Starvation As Unprecedented Funding Crisis Spirals: WFP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) GENEVA,28th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned today that 58 million people risk losing life-saving assistance in the agency’s 28 most critical crisis response operations unless new funding is received urgently.
Despite the generosity of many governments and individual donors, WFP is experiencing a steep decline in funding across its major donors. The severity of these cuts, combined with record levels of people in need, have led to an unprecedented crisis for tens of millions across the globe reliant on food aid.
Right now, the organisation is facing an alarming 40% drop in funding for 2025, as compared to last year. This is having severe repercussions for its food aid efforts globally, particularly emergency feeding programmes that support the most vulnerable.
Today, global hunger is skyrocketing as 343 million people face severe food insecurity, driven by an unrelenting wave of global crises including conflict, economic instability, and climate-related emergencies. In 2025, WFP’s operations are focused on supporting just over one-third of those in need - roughly 123 million of the world’s hungriest people - nearly half of whom (58 million) are at imminent risk of losing access to food assistance.
Last year, WFP teams helped feed more than 120 million people in 80 countries, delivering urgent food aid to hunger hot spots and frontline crises around the world.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustainability reporting3 minutes ago
-
Tens of millions at risk of extreme hunger, starvation as unprecedented funding crisis spirals: WFP3 minutes ago
-
DoH introduces advanced gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease, thalassemia for first time in ..18 minutes ago
-
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conformance to international ..33 minutes ago
-
Qasr Al Watan welcomes Eid Al Fitr with festive celebrations33 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome global health leaders to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 202533 minutes ago
-
Unsustainable fashion, textiles in focus for International Day of Zero Waste 202533 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards33 minutes ago
-
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,000 contributors1 hour ago
-
Quake-hit Bangkok declared disaster area1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme2 hours ago