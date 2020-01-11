Tenth session of IRENA Assembly kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The tenth session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, began today in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of more than 1500 high-ranking personalities, heads of state and government, ministers, member delegations as well as heads of international and regional organisations, public and private entities and civil society representatives.

The two-day event includes three ministerial meetings covering key issues related to accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy sources.

The Assembly is taking place at an important stage that calls for intensifying efforts to achieve global goals in meeting basic social needs, combating climate change and building sustainable economic outcomes.

With the growing awareness of the pivotal contribution of renewable energy to achieving many development goals, participants in the meeting will discuss issues related to renewable energy policies, investment and technology.

The tenth session of the IRENA Assembly will take place prior to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit, taking place from 13th to 16th January 2020, which will also feature a number of events hosted by IRENA.