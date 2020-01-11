UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tenth Session Of IRENA Assembly Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:45 PM

Tenth session of IRENA Assembly kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The tenth session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, began today in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of more than 1500 high-ranking personalities, heads of state and government, ministers, member delegations as well as heads of international and regional organisations, public and private entities and civil society representatives.

The two-day event includes three ministerial meetings covering key issues related to accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy sources.

The Assembly is taking place at an important stage that calls for intensifying efforts to achieve global goals in meeting basic social needs, combating climate change and building sustainable economic outcomes.

With the growing awareness of the pivotal contribution of renewable energy to achieving many development goals, participants in the meeting will discuss issues related to renewable energy policies, investment and technology.

The tenth session of the IRENA Assembly will take place prior to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit, taking place from 13th to 16th January 2020, which will also feature a number of events hosted by IRENA.

Related Topics

Assembly World Technology Civil Society Abu Dhabi January 2020 Event From Government

Recent Stories

Cousin of late Oman sultan appointed as new ruler

4 minutes ago

Russia's Alexandrova wins maiden WTA title in Shen ..

4 minutes ago

Brisbane International semi-finals results

4 minutes ago

N.Korea to Have No More Talks on Denuclearization ..

15 minutes ago

Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane which res ..

22 minutes ago

Van-car collision claims one life near Attock

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.