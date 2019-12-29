UrduPoint.com
Terror Attack Thwarted: Saudi State Security

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Terror attack thwarted: Saudi State Security

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) An attempted terrorist operation was thwarted last Wednesday in Saudi Arabia’s city of Dammam, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The agency quoted an official spokesman of the Saudi Presidency of State Security, as saying that following intelligence and monitoring, a terrorist plot was foiled.

The spokesman detailed how a vehicle driven on King Saud Street in Dammam was carrying some five kilograms of the highly explosive RDX chemical compound. The vehicle had three individuals, who were requested to surrender by security officials.

Following an escalation, two of the three individuals - identified as Ahmad Abdullah Saeed Suwaid and Abdullah Hussein Saeed Al Nimer - were neutralised, the spokesman explained.

Both individuals were Saudi nationals. The third suspect’s identity is yet to be revealed as a result of continued investigations, SPA reported.

Along with the explosives confiscated within the vehicle were a machine gun, two pistols, live ammunition, and an undisclosed amount of cash money.

The Presidency of State Security reaffirmed that it continues to "pursue and track criminal elements who seek to undermine the security and stability of the homeland and its citizens and residents, in response to the dictates of external enemies."

