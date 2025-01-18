Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global economy, triggering inflation concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) Attacks on commercial vessels in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait have emerged as a significant global challenge, with repercussions extending beyond regional borders.

These attacks threaten to destabilise the world economy and compromise global food security. The disruptions caused by these actions have resulted in a sharp increase in the prices of goods and commodities, particularly food items, which experienced consecutive price hikes throughout 2024.

The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2722, condemning the Houthi attacks on commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea and demanding an immediate halt to all such attacks.

In the same context, a 2024 UNCTAD report warned that the global economy faces an increasing risk due to vulnerabilities in major maritime routes. The report indicated that if the crisis in the Red Sea and the Panama Canal persists, global consumer prices could rise by 0.6% by 2025, with a more severe impact on small island developing states, where prices could rise by 0.9%, and processed food prices could increase by 1.3%.

The report explained that re-routing shipments from the Bab Al-Mandab Strait to the Cape of Good Hope and increasing distances have led to higher fuel consumption, shipping crew wages, and insurance premiums, as well as increased risks of piracy.

The continued Houthi threats to the security of navigation in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea threaten to increase pressures and obstacles to achieving acceptable levels of food security, especially in poor countries and communities. For example, resorting to alternative routes such as the Cape of Good Hope will increase the transportation time of these goods between Asia and Europe by at least 14 days, affecting their shelf life and increasing their prices beyond the capacity of low-income groups.

In 2024, there were repeated incidents of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militias in Yemen. Some of these vessels were carrying oil and gas, in an attempt to threaten the security and safety of energy supplies from the Arabian Gulf to various parts of the world.

According to World Bank data, approximately 30% of oil and 40% of dry cargo are transported through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

Since the beginning of the Houthi threats, the United Arab Emirates has expressed deep concern about the implications of attacks on maritime navigation in the Bab Al-Mandab area and the Red Sea.

In January 2024, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement saying, "The UAE expresses its deep concern regarding the repercussions of the attacks on Maritime navigation in Bab Al-Mandab and the Red Sea. The attacks constitute an unacceptable threat to international trade, security of the region, and international interests.

“In this regard, the UAE stresses the importance of protecting the security of the region, as well as the interests of its countries and peoples, within the framework of laws and international norms.”

In August 2021, during a statement before the General Debate of the Security Council on Maintenance of International Peace & Security, the UAE affirmed its commitment to protecting maritime security, including commercial shipping.

The statement expressed the UAE's deep concern about the sharp increase in the number of attacks and threats against marine navigation in the region, including recent attacks off its coast and the coast of the Sultanate of Oman. The UAE considered, in the statement, that the implications of these attacks extend beyond the region, in addition to their impact on freedom of navigation and on global economic recovery.

The statement called for an immediate halt to these attacks and for ships to be allowed to sail freely in accordance with international law. The statement also clarified that the UAE will work in close coordination with partners to ensure the security and safety of marine navigation in the region.

It is worth noting that the UAE decided in September 2019 to join the International Maritime Security Construct to ensure the security and protection of maritime navigation and the safety of sea routes.