Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly assault on global energy security: Arab Coalition in Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has branded the terrorist assault on one of the oil derivatives distribution stations Jeddah as a cowardly terrorist assault on global energy security and supply.

The following statement was made by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier-General Turki Al-Malki and carried by the Saudi Press Agency: "In reference to the statement issued by the Ministry of Energy regarding the fire that erupted in an oil tank in the oil derivatives distribution station in Jeddah, the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia has been positively identified as the culprits of this cowardly terrorist assault, which did not target the Kingdom’s National Assets, but the core of global economy and its supply routes, as well as the security of global energy.

"This terrorist assault is a continuation to the terrorist actions that targeted oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, which was adopted by the Houthi militia, while substantiated evidence proved the direct involvement of the Iranian regime in those terrorist assaults using Iranian-made Advanced Conventional Weapons (i.

e. Cruise missiles and bomb-laden UAVs).

"Targeting civilians and civilian objects, including economic installations, in a deliberate, systematic manner is contrary to the Customary International Humanitarian Law and amounts to War Crimes. The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition undertakes all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects. All terrorist elements who participated in plotting and executing these hostile, terrorist operations against civilians and civilian objects will be held accountable in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law."