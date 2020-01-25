Testimony world grants to UAE confirms its leadership, humanly and developmentally: Dar Al Ber

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society confirmed that the UAE has launched from Davos the largest education project for "programming", which targets five million young men in 50 countries across the globe.

It reveals an insightful vision, effective strategy and wise thought in development, charity work, and fighting poverty at the same time, Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazroui, Chairman of Dar Al Ber Society, said. This is why the UAE is a leading nation today which efficiently and with wisdom and competence is fighting poverty and helping the needy through education and well-established bridges, he added.

Al Mazroui said with the UAE’s embrace of "'Global Goal Live" it was among the ten countries in the world hosting the event simultaneously to put an end to extreme poverty in this world by 2030, representing a new testimony the world grants to the Emirates that confirms its leadership, humanly, charitably and developmentally.

He assured that the UAE is on the path of goodness and mercy, a translation of the values of the true religion, and embodying the Emiratis' approach in charitable work, their love for assisting people and lending a helping hand to them everywhere.