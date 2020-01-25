UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Testimony World Grants To UAE Confirms Its Leadership, Humanly And Developmentally: Dar Al Ber

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Testimony world grants to UAE confirms its leadership, humanly and developmentally: Dar Al Ber

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) The Dar Al Ber Society confirmed that the UAE has launched from Davos the largest education project for "programming", which targets five million young men in 50 countries across the globe.

It reveals an insightful vision, effective strategy and wise thought in development, charity work, and fighting poverty at the same time, Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazroui, Chairman of Dar Al Ber Society, said. This is why the UAE is a leading nation today which efficiently and with wisdom and competence is fighting poverty and helping the needy through education and well-established bridges, he added.

Al Mazroui said with the UAE’s embrace of "'Global Goal Live" it was among the ten countries in the world hosting the event simultaneously to put an end to extreme poverty in this world by 2030, representing a new testimony the world grants to the Emirates that confirms its leadership, humanly, charitably and developmentally.

He assured that the UAE is on the path of goodness and mercy, a translation of the values of the true religion, and embodying the Emiratis' approach in charitable work, their love for assisting people and lending a helping hand to them everywhere.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Young Same Event From Million Love

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

4 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.