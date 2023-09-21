Texas to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup race tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Lone Star Park in Texas, US, is set to see riders compete for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

With a cash prize of US$10,000, the 1,400-metre main card race will feature a field of 8 horses, aged 3 and above.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.