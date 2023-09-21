Open Menu

Texas To Host Al Wathba Stallions Cup Race Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Texas to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup race tomorrow

TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) Lone Star Park in Texas, US, is set to see riders compete for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, as part of the 15th edition of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

With a cash prize of US$10,000, the 1,400-metre main card race will feature a field of 8 horses, aged 3 and above.

The Al Wathba Stallions event is being held in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them to take care of Arabian horses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Event Race Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s future in terms of investment climate ..

Pakistan’s future in terms of investment climate is very bright: FM

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates new scientific labora ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates new scientific laboratories at UOS

16 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach Lon ..

Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach London today

4 hours ago
 PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in deve ..

PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in developing countries to achieve SD ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

4 hours ago
IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underpriv ..

IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underprivileged

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039 ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039;s Presidential Leadership Cou ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the ..

Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE delegation continues its ..

14 hours ago
 Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 ..

Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 million for H1-23

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East