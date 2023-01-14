UrduPoint.com

Thai Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets UAE Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, met with Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador.

Al Shamsi thanked Pramudwinai for the support of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his tenure in Thailand and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations between the UAE and Thailand, investment opportunities and joint cooperation in a number of areas including food security, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

