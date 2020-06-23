Thailand announces 3 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Thailand on Monday announced three new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, Reuters quoted a senior official as saying.

"The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine," said spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.