Thailand announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases on Sunday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,081 with 57 deaths since January.

According to Reuters, local infections have slowed and over the last two weeks, around 80 percent of new cases were Thais who had returned from abroad.

Thailand will on Monday begin reopening more businesses classified as medium to high risks, including cinemas and gyms.