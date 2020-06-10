Thailand announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,125 confirmed infections, of which 58 were fatalities.

"The new cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Madagascar, Pakistan and India," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told Reuters.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 16 days in a row.