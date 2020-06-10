UrduPoint.com
Thailand Announces 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 10th June 2020

Thailand announces 4 new COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Thailand reported four new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total to 3,125 confirmed infections, of which 58 were fatalities.

"The new cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Madagascar, Pakistan and India," Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, told Reuters.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 16 days in a row.

