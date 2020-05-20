UrduPoint.com
Thailand Announces One New Coronavirus Case, No New Deaths

Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,034.

"There were no additional deaths reported," Reuters quoted spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, as saying.

There have been 56 deaths overall from coronavirus in Thailand and 2,888 patients have recovered.

More Stories From Middle East

