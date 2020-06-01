Thailand announces one new COVID-19 case, no new deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Thailand reported one new coronavirus cases on Monday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,082 with 57 deaths since January.

Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that the new infection was found in quarantine and was a patient who had arrived from Russia nearly two weeks ago.