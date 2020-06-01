UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Announces One New COVID-19 Case, No New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:30 PM

Thailand announces one new COVID-19 case, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) Thailand reported one new coronavirus cases on Monday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,082 with 57 deaths since January.

Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that the new infection was found in quarantine and was a patient who had arrived from Russia nearly two weeks ago.

Related Topics

Thailand Russia January From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Growing number of construction firms in GCC use dr ..

7 minutes ago

Malik Riaz’s daughters secure bail in Uzma Khan ..

16 minutes ago

Smith 'in best shape' despite not picking up bat i ..

1 minute ago

Uzma Khan torture case: Court grants interim bail ..

1 minute ago

DC orders clean-up drive against stray dogs in Kha ..

1 minute ago

TECNO’s New Spark Series Might Be Equipped with ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.