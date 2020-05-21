Thailand announces three new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Thailand on Thursday reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, as saying that the new cases included two domestic transmissions and one infection found in quarantine in an individual returning to Thailand from the Philippines.