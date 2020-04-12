Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, three deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2020) Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced on Sunday 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 2,551, Reuters reported.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administratio, said that two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a woman aged 65 died, bringing the death toll to 38.