Thailand Confirms 38 New Coronavirus Infections, One Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Thailand confirms 38 new coronavirus infections, one death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Thailand announced on Tuesday 38 new coronavirus infections and the death of a 54-year-old man, Reuters reported.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that 17 of the new patients are linked to previous cases and five people who tested positive but await investigation into how they caught the disease.

Since the outbreak in January, Thailand's tally stands at 2,258 infections and 27 death. 824 patients have recovered and gone home.

