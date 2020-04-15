UrduPoint.com
Thailand Extends Passenger Flights Ban Until End-April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Thailand has extended a ban on incoming passenger flights until the end of April in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported, citing country's aviation body as saying on Wednesday.

The ban was first introduced on 4th April, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has already extended it in once until 18th April.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,613 cases and 41 deaths, while 1,405 patients have recovered and gone home.

