Thailand Marks 28 Days Without Local Transmission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:45 PM

Thailand marks 28 days without local transmission

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Thailand hopes to ease some coronavirus restrictions on foreigners entering the country after going for 28 days without recording any domestic transmissions, Reuters quoted a senior official as saying on Monday.

Those who will benefit from the easing of restrictions will include business executives, skilled workers and foreigners who live in Thailand.

"The first three groups will be able to return to Thailand and stay in 14-day state quarantine," said the spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

" Medical tourists will also be allowed back for treatment in hospital," he said.

"Short-term business travellers and tourists from China, Japan and South Korea might be allowed back without having to spend 14 days in quarantine," he said, adding that the guidelines were still being worked out.

The proposed easing of restrictions will be put to the government's coronavirus task force on Friday.

