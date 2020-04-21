Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Thailand recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.

"A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death," Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying.

Thailand's 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on 14th March, preceding a surge in new cases. The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75 percent, or 2,108 individuals, have recovered.