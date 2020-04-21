UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Records 19 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Thailand recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.

"A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death," Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying.

Thailand's 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on 14th March, preceding a surge in new cases. The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths. Nearly 75 percent, or 2,108 individuals, have recovered.

Related Topics

Thailand Driver March Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oil crash becomes top trend on Twitter

10 minutes ago

Seoul plays down report on North Korean leader's h ..

13 minutes ago

Price of Brent Oil Falls Below $25 for Barrel for ..

14 minutes ago

Amazon workers to strike over 'unsafe' conditions ..

14 minutes ago

Female SAP co-CEO leaves company after 6 months

14 minutes ago

Virus upends outsourcing as firms 'reshore', embra ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.