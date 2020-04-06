Thailand records 51 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Thailand on Monday confirmed 51 new coronavirus infections and three more deaths, Reuters quoted a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying.

The spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said that 13 of the new cases were medical personnel who attended to infected patients or had activities with them. More than of the new cases were in Bangkok, Wisanuyothin added.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities so far.