Thailand Reports 1 New Coronavirus Infection Imported From Abroad, No Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus infection imported from abroad, no deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Thursday reported one new coronavirus case detected in a Thai national returning from abroad, taking the country to 31 days without a local transmission.

The new case was undergoing mandatory quarantine after returning from Egypt, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre, according to Reuters.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January, among 3,158 infections, of which 3,038 patients have recovered. Thailand will reopen schools and plans to allow some foreigners into the country from next week, the agency added.

