Thailand Reports 106 New Coronavirus Cases, 3 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) Thailand has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, Reuters has quoted a health official as saying on Tuesday.

The country now has 827 cases and 4 fatalities since the outbreak began.

The three deaths were patients who had other health complications, including a 70-year-old man who had tuberculosis, a 45-year-old man who had diabetes and a 79-year-old man who had health problems, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said.

Since the start of the outbreak, 57 patients have recovered and gone home, while 766 are still being treated in hospitals.

Your Thoughts and Comments

