Thailand Reports 11 New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:15 AM

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 70, Reuters has quoted health officials as saying.

All of the new patients had socialised and shared drinks, health officials said, adding that a tourist from Hong Kong had been the source of the infection.

"The Hong Kong tourist came alone and already went back. The 11 infected are all Thai," said Sopon Iamsirithawon, Director-General of the Communicable Diseases Department.

It was the biggest jump in cases for weeks in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report infections of the new COVID-19 virus that has since swept much of the world.

