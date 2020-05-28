Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Thailand reported on Thursday 11 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,065 confirmed cases and 57 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

"The cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from overseas," Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, as saying.

There are 2,945 patients who have recovered since the outbreak started, the spokesman noted.