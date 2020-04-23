UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 13 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:45 PM

Thailand reports 13 new coronavirus cases, one new death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Thailand reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and one more death, a 78-year-old woman who had other health complications.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that of the new cases, five were linked to previous cases and five had no known links.

Three other new cases were reported from the southern island of Phuket where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because the infection rate there is severe.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,839 cases and 50 fatalities, while 2,430 patients have recovered and gone home.

Related Topics

Thailand Phuket January Women From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

47 minutes ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

50 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.