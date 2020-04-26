UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2020) Thailand on Sunday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,922 cases and 51 deaths.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that of the new cases, four were linked to previous cases, another four had no known links, while five new patients are arrivals from overseas who have been under state quarantine.

"Two other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there," he added.

Since the outbreak in Thailand, 2,594 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

Thailand Yala January Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

12 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

12 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.