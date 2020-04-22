Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that the new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.