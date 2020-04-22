UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Thailand reports 15 new coronavirus cases, one new death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Thailand on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, continuing a trend of lower numbers of new cases.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that the new fatality reported on Wednesday was a 58-year-old Thai woman who had diabetes and high-blood pressure as underlying diseases.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 confirmed cases and 49 deaths.

Related Topics

Thailand Women Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting to review ..

6 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll tops 110,000 in Europe: AFP ..

6 minutes ago

PM briefed over Info ministry's coronavirus awaren ..

6 minutes ago

Preparations Underway for UNSC 5 Teleconference Su ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.