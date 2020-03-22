UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 188 New Coronavirus Cases

Sun 22nd March 2020

Thailand reports 188 new coronavirus cases

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, Reuters quoted a senior health official as saying.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

"Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections," he said urging the public to stay home.

Your Thoughts and Comments

