Thailand Reports 198 New Coronavirus Cases, One More Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:45 PM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) Thailand on Sunday reported 198 new coronavirus cases, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 13,500.

Seven of the new infections were imported, a COVID-19 taskforce told a briefing. One additional coronavirus-related death was recorded, bringing total fatalities to 73 since the outbreak began last year.

