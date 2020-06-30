Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission, reported Reuters.

The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections. Of those, 3,056 patients have recovered. Thailand will reopen schools and bars and allow some foreigners into the country from Wednesday.