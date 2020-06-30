UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 2 Imported Coronavirus Infections; No Local Cases In 36 Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:15 PM

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission, reported Reuters.

The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections. Of those, 3,056 patients have recovered. Thailand will reopen schools and bars and allow some foreigners into the country from Wednesday.

Related Topics

Thailand Qatar From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 3,096 more coronavirus recoveries

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Six players eligible to join squad in England foll ..

22 minutes ago

Six players eligible to join side in Worcester fol ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s food security strategies fruitf ..

2 hours ago

OFID finances major transport project in Belize

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.