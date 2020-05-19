UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths, bringing its total to 3,033 infections.

Reuters quoted Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, as saying that the two new cases were in the south in a province bordering Malaysia.

There have been 56 deaths since the outbreak began in January and 2,857 patients have recovered.

