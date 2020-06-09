UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 2 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:45 AM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,121 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities, reported Reuters.

The two cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 15 days in a row, while 2,973 patients have recovered, the agency added.

