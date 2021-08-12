- Home
Thailand Reports 22,782 New Coronavirus Cases
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 01:15 PM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) Thailand on Thursday reported a record 22,782 new coronavirus cases, brining total cases to 839,771, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.
It also reported 147 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 6,942.
