Thailand reports 27 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Thailand announced on Monday 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nation's total to 2,792 cases, Reuters quoted a senior health official as saying.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said that of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case.

"No new deaths were reported for the third consecutive day," Reuters added.

Thailand has had a total of 47 fatalities, and 1,999 patients have recovered.