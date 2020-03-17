UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 30 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Of 177 Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:45 AM

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, total of 177 official

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference.

Reuters quoted Sukhum as saying that eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners.

Most of the cases, 70 percent to 80 percent, in Thailand are recorded in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality and 41 patients have recovered and returned home.

