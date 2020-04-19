Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Thailand on Sunday reported 32 new coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 2,765, Reuters quoted a senior official as saying.

Of the new cases, 28 were in the capital, Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

No new fatalities were reported. Thailand has had 47 deaths from the coronavirus.