Thailand Reports 35 New Coronavirus Infections For Total Of 212

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Thailand reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its total infections to 212, Reuters has quoted a disease control official as saying.

The southeast Asian nation has recorded one death since the outbreak began, with 42 patients having recovered and gone home, while 169 are still in hospital.

Wednesday's cases fall into two groups, one linked to earlier cases and the other mostly with overseas connections, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the Director-General of the Disease Control Department, told a news conference.

One group of 29 cases includes four from an entertainment venue and 13 from a crowded boxing match, both in the capital, Bangkok, while 12 came into contact with recorded patients, Suwannachai said.

A second group of six new cases includes one arrival from neighbouring Cambodia, he added.

